Worker dies after fall at Disney's Epcot

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was killed in industrial accident Tuesday night near Epcot's France Pavilion, according to WFTV, which cited a report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 5:14 p.m., where the man was found dead after falling at a construction site behind the theme park, WFTV reported.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the man was a construction worker.

The man was not immediately identified. No foul play was suspected in his death.

