Man missing, considered endangered after walking away from hospital

ST.JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The search is expanding for a missing man and endangered man. Arthur LaFountaine, 83, walked away from Flagler Hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in front of the Lowes on U-S 1. Deputies have been searching in the along 312 toward the water.

LaFountaine was in the Navy. He has dementia and deputies are concerned he may be drawn to the water. They’re concerned for his safety, and his family is worried.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304.

