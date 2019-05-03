Man missing from Columbia County since April 22

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

John Robert Curtis ,55, was last seen on April 22, 2019 by his son.

Investigators said Curtis left in a 2006 white Hummer H2 with a Florida tag, but no one knows where he may have been going.

The Hummer he is driving does not have a rear tire on the back as most typically do.

The SUV has a Wounded Warrior decal on the back window and "SANZY" in metal lettering above the taillight on the body.

Anyone who sees Curtis or his vehicle is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 386-758-1095 and ask for Detective Green.

