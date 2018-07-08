Manatee rescued after being trapped in fishing line

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A manatee was found in a marina on Key Largo with fishing line wrapped tightly around both its flippers.

The young adult male, which rescuers named Gilbert, was about 7-feet, 8-inches long and weighed around 800-pounds.

Gilbert's Resort Key Largo posted a video on its Facebook page saying its front desk employees spotted the manatee and immediately contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

FWC responded with its manatee rescue boat, which is designed with an open gunwale on the stern to more easily bring the sea mammals onboard. Dolphin Research Center staff were also on kayaks paddling behind the manatee to encourage him toward the FWC boat.

Rescue crews got Gilbert onto the vessel and to the boat ramp in less than an hour.

Once on shore, FWC, Dolphin Research Center, Miami Seaquarium and volunteers quickly untangled Gilbert, took blood samples and administered antibiotics. FWC also microchipped the manatee.

Crews say now that the line has been removed, the swelling will go down and so will the scar tissue.

