Marching 100 to perform in Tournament of Roses Parade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida A&M University’s World Famous Marching 100 band is in Pasadena this weekend to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year's Day prior to the Rose Bowl game.

The Marching 100 traveled by bus to Atlanta early Friday morning to catch a flight to Los Angeles.

There was a pep talk and a final practice with students and staff before they departed. It was the cultivation of a year's worth of preparation for one of the most prestigious events in college football.

"Excellence is a standard and perfection is a goal,” said Myrcele Neal-Scott, president of the Marching 100.

The band ’s performance will be seen by tens of millions of people, so everything has to be perfect. For many of these students, the New Year’s Day parade will be their first time playing for such a large audience.

"At least half of us haven't flown before or even left the East Coast,” said the band's vice president, Naomi Cuellar. "So that experience alone and then realizing how large the Tournament of Roses Parade is and all of the history about it. I think that has been blowing my mind."

Seven years ago, the band was steeped in controversy after one of its members was killed in a hazing ritual. The program was suspended from performing the following year.

Now, students and staff say they’re ready to show the world how far they’ve come.

"We're trying to continue the excellence in musicianship, the excellence in marching, the highest of scholastic achievement,” said Anthony Foster, son of the Marching 100’s founder, William P. Foster.

"As a new band and new face for the university, the diversity shows that we are moving forward,” drum major Aaron Torres said. “In the year of 2018, everything's changing and we're changing right along with it.”

During the parade, the Marching 100 will play music from Aretha Franklin, "Star Wars" and a secret dance tune which that they say is sure to connect with the audience.

The band’s first stop in LA will be a pregame performance before Friday night's Lakers-Clippers game.

