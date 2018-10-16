Massive gator spotted on Florida golf course

PALMETTO, Fla. - A massive alligator was spotted at the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto last Saturday.

Sage Stryczny spotted the beast and posted it to Facebook.

“He was a beast. Me and my dad were about to hit off the tee on a par 3 and we saw him laying right on the green,” Stryczny told WFLA.

This isn't the first time a large gator was spotted. Some say the gator has been roaming around for years.

Maybe if you see the big guy, he will bring you good luck.

