Missing child alert issued for 4-year-old Broward County boy

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A Florida missing child alert has been issued for 4-year-old Tanner Swears, who was last seen in the area of the 5300 block of Northwest 55th Boulevard in Coconut Creek, Florida, wearing a diaper. Tanner has curly black hair.

He may be in the company of Stephen Swears, who has short silver hair.

They may be traveling in a 2013 silver Ford Mustang convertible with the Florida tag number AIQZ45.

If you see the car, you're encouraged to not approach it but to contact law enforcement immediately. Please call 911 or the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700.

