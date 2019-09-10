Morgan adds $374K to minimum wage effort

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Orlando attorney John Morgan plowed another $374,000 last month into a proposed constitutional amendment that would raise the minimum wage in Florida, as the effort gets close to meeting a petition-signature requirement.

The Morgan Firm P.A. contributed $374,357 to the political committee Florida For A Fair Wage, which is chaired by Morgan, according to a newly filed finance report.

The Morgan Firm P.A. and Morgan and Morgan P.A. have contributed more than $4.5 million to the committee since December 2017, with almost all of the money going to petition gathering and verification.

To get the proposal on the November 2020 ballot, the committee needs to submit at least 766,200 valid petition signatures to the state by a February deadline.

As of Tuesday, it had submitted 683,488 valid signatures, according to the state Division of Elections website.

The proposed amendment, if approved by voters, would increase the state's minimum wage to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021 and increase it by $1 each year until it hits $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026.

The state's minimum wage this year is $8.46 an hour.

News Service of Florida