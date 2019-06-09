Motorcyclist hit, killed by lightning strike on I-95

Krzysztof Falkowski/Free Images.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A bolt of lightning has hit and killed a motorcyclist driving southbound on I-95 in Ormond Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A witness said the lightning bolt hit the motorcyclist's helmet, causing the helmet to shatter and the driver to veer off the road.

FHP Orlando shared a photo of the motorcyclist's helmet after the incident.

This is what’s left of a 45 year old man’s helmet after he was struck by lightning, while riding his motorcycle southbound, on I-95 in Volusia County this afternoon. Unfortunately he did not survive the crash. pic.twitter.com/uFklUPY8r1 — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) June 9, 2019

The driver of the motorcycle died on the scene, according to reports.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.