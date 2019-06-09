Florida

Motorcyclist hit, killed by lightning strike on I-95

Witnesses say the bolt struck the biker's helmet near Ormond Beach

By Roxy Tyler - Web producer
Krzysztof Falkowski/Free Images.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A bolt of lightning has hit and killed a motorcyclist driving southbound on I-95 in Ormond Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

A witness said the lightning bolt hit the motorcyclist's helmet, causing the helmet to shatter and the driver to veer off the road. 

FHP Orlando shared a photo of the motorcyclist's helmet after the incident.

The driver of the motorcycle died on the scene, according to reports. 

