53 people arrested in 'Operation Cold Summer'

YULEE, Fla. - After an investigation that spanned several months, detectives in Nassau County announced Wednesday that 53 people have been arrested after numerous undercover drug stings.

Narcotics detectives with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office and Fernandina Beach Police Department were part of Operation Cold Summer. According to Sheriff Bill Leeper, the 53 people were arrested on various drug charges and all have prior arrests.

Items seized during the operation include over four pounds of meth, 11 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, 14 grams of crack cocaine, about four pounds of marijuana, six firearms, a vehicle and $8,688.

"If you are selling illegal drugs in Nassau County you can stop now, leave the county, or keep looking over your shoulder because we are coming after you," Leeper said.

