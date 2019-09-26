Abandoned dogs from Bahamas up for adoption in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Dogs rescued from the Bahamas are up for adoption at the Nassau Humane Society.

Nori (pictured left) and Fineen (pictures right) visited the Channel 4 Station on Thursday. They are just two of the nineteen dogs up for adoption at the humane society.

These dogs were originally among 97 who were rescued by Chella Phillips during Hurricane Dorian.

RELATED: Nassau Humane rescues some of 97 dogs saved in Bahamas home

She had nearly 100 dogs in her home as the wind and rain battered the Bahamas for days.

The dogs were quarantined for two weeks prior to being eligible to find a new home.

If you are interested in adoptions an adorable pup, please contact the Nassau Humane Society at (904) 321-1647 or visit the shelter's location.

Nassau Humane Society is accepting donations for both people and animals in the Bahamas and the dogs rescued from the islands. Anyone wishing to make a donation can visit the Nassau Humane Society website. More information can also be found on the organization's Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.