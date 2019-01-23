Barge hits Shave Bridge, minor damage reported

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Minor damage was reported after a barge hit the Shave Bridge in Nassau County on Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Department of Transportation confirmed to News4Jax.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the barge did not have its equipment lowered as it crossed the bridge.

FDOT said inspectors were called out after the crash to evaluate the bridge.

Fortunately, FDOT said, the bridge only had cosmetic damage and the collision did not impact traffic or the safety of the bridge.

