Bryceville family loses home during overnight fire

BRYCEVILLE, Fla. - A family in Bryceville lost their home when flames tore through it, Monday morning.

Firefighters with Nassau County Fire Rescue were called to the home on Sunowa Springs Trail around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, three quarters of the two-story home was already damaged by the fire, reported Chief Brady Rigdon. Firefighters from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were also dispatched to assist with the fire.

No one was injured in the fire but firefighters said the home was destroyed.

A man said his grandchildren woke him up to tell him the front porch was on fire. He said he quickly grabbed his dogs and got everybody out.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

