FHP: Driver dies in Callahan head-on collision

CALLAHAN, Fla. - A man from Jacksonville died overnight Wednesday in a head-on collision in Nassau County.

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol said two pickup trucks crashed on Lem Turner Road at Spring Lake Drive around 12:30 a.m.

Investigators said Renita Pinkney Murray's brown Chevrolet Colorado traveled into the wrong lane for reasons unknown. This caused her pickup truck to crash head-on into a Nissan Frontier driven by Donald Francis Lewis, 58.

Troopers said both Pinkney and Lewis were taken to UF Health.

Lewis did not survive his injuries.

According to the crash report, charges are pending.

