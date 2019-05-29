Nassau County teen charged after grandfather shot in face

CALLAHAN, Fla. - A Nassau County teen faces an attempted murder charge after his grandfather was shot in the face during an armed robbery over the weekend in Callahan.

Charles Cribbs, 71, was shot sometime Saturday when two suspects including his grandson barged into his Goodbread Road home to rob the place, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

A .38 caliber revolver was taken from the home before Pierce Nugent Cribbs, 16, and an unidentified accomplice left in a white Chevrolet pickup driven by a third suspect, the Sheriff's Office said.

The elder Cribbs was shot in the face with a .22 caliber handgun. Though it's unclear who pulled the trigger, Sheriff Bill Leeper said investigators haven't ruled out the victim's grandson.

Leeper said the 71-year-old man was taken to UF Health Jacksonville for treatment. His condition wasn't immediately available Wednesday morning.

The younger Cribbs was later taken into custody on felony attempted murder and armed robbery charges. He was booked into the Nassau County jail and transferred to a juvenile detention facility.

There's no word yet on a motive in the case.

Deputies are asking for help to identify and track down the 16-year-old's accomplice and the getaway driver. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 904-225-5174.

