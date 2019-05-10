1 year later: Family, friends to remember Joleen Cummings

FERNANDINA, Fla. - Loved ones will come together Friday night to remember a Nassau County mother who disappeared last May in Nassau County.

Joleen Cummings, 34, was supposed to spend Mother’s Day with her children last year. She was reported missing after she didn’t pick up her children.

One year later, her family still waits for answers. They’re gathering Friday night for a private celebration of life service in her memory. Donations will go toward her children.

While Joleen’s body has not been found despite months of intensive searching, Cummings’ former coworker, Kimberly Kessler, has been charged with her murder. Deputies said evidence found in and around the Tangles Hair Salon in Yulee where they both worked points to Kessler.

As the case moves forward in court, her family is working to do the same. They just want her to be found.

"We continue to ask for prayers without ceasing for Joleen's remains to be found, so that we can put her rest. We pray without ceasing for Justice to be served," said Joleen's mother, Anne Johnson. "Bereaved parents share an unspeakable bond. Our love never dies. For most parents, the thought of burying their child is their worst nightmare. But I am still waiting and praying to do just that. I prayed this torture would end so that we could lay Joleen to rest."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.