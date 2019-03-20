Commissioners delay vote on future of Fernandina Beach greenspace

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Fernandina Beach City Commission decided Tuesday night to delay a vote on whether it will allow a developer to build on land that residents thought was reserved for conservation.

At the end of Tuesday evening's meeting, which spanned more than four hours, commissioners deferred the vote until April 16.

The proposed Amelia Bluff neighborhood adjoins the Amelia Island Greenway, which is wooded conservation land -- and many people want it to stay that way. The development came to a halt in November while the city decides what it wants to do with the land.

Construction began last year on a 32-home subdivision on land zoned residential across from Fernandina Beach Middle and High schools. Then it was brought to the city's attention that it was originally designated as conservation land.

"There has been tremendous development here -- houses built all over -- and we don’t need to have every square inch of Amelia Island developed," Bob Weintraub said. "So we have to fight against it."

Weintraub was a part of a protest over the weekend where about 70 people walked the greenway that runs along Egan's Creek. They were sending a message to the City Commissioners, who voted 3-2 in February to change the future land use for the property from conservation to residential.

"We want the commissioners to vote no, not to change the conservation designation for future land use and deny the developer the ability to build this property," Weintraub said ahead of Tuesday's meeting. "The prime issue is: This is one of the last stands of maritime forest here and we are trying to protect it."

There was a loud and boisterous crowd at the meeting. Inside, it was filled to capacity. Outside, dozens of people braved chilly weather to protest the development. Protesters wore coats, scarves and sat next to outdoor heaters to make sure their voices were heard.

One sign read, "Don't touch our bluff." Another sign read, "Stop it now. Save out trees."

At one point, two commissioners against the development came out and told the crowd, "We can hear you inside, keep it up."

In the end, commissioners decided to delay the vote until next month.

