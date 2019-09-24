Deputies: Human skull, bones found around Nassau County creek

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - An apparent human skull and bones were discovered last week in a wooded area between Callahan and Hilliard, according to a Nassau County Sheriff's Office report.

The death investigation began after two people looking for artifacts in the woods near the intersection of Dyal Road and Silcox Place noticed what appeared to be a human skull lying in the creek that runs through a property and called law enforcement on Sept. 15, according to the report.

Detectives responded to the scene, where they said more bones were discovered in and around the creek. The bones were collected and taken to the medical examiner's office in Jacksonville.

The bones have not yet been identified, but Sheriff Bill Leeper told News4Jax on Tuesday that they were not believed to be those of Joleen Cummings, a 34-year-old Nassau County mother of three who disappeared in May 2018. Her body has not been found.

Kimberly Kessler, who worked with Cummings at the Tangles Hair Salon in Yulee, was arrested a few days later on a charge of auto theft. Months later, when prosecutors felt they had enough evidence against her, Kessler was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder.

Leeper said his agency has 10 active missing persons cases.

