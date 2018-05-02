Deputies: Man smashes car window, glass shatters on top of baby in back seat

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Nassau County deputies said they're searching for a man accused of taking a baseball bat to a woman's car, causing glass to shatter all over her 9-month-old son.

The mother, Jessica Lovett, told News4Jax on Tuesday that she fears for her family right now.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, 22-year-old Bryson Clifton, smashed her car window while the baby was inside the vehicle. But two weeks later, an arrest had not yet been made, even though Lovett captured the incident on video.

Previous booking photo of Bryson Clifton

The video shows the suspect smashing the window next to where Lovett's son, Legend, was sitting in the back seat.

“We didn’t do anything. We didn’t get out of the car or anything. I didn’t honk my horn," Lovett said through tears. "I did nothing."

According to the incident report, Lovett, her fiance, a friend and her baby were in her car when they saw Clifton at a gas station in Callahan on April 22.

Lovett said Clifton is a man whom she and her fiance hadn't spoken to in months after a previous altercation. They told deputies that he began to yell at them at the Kangaroo at U.S. Highway 1 at Ratliff Road.

“There were no gas pumps available. So I went to pull around and he stopped in front of me and went to reverse in my car and I reversed to keep away from him and then we headed down Ratliff together," Lovett said.

The report states Clifton stopped his truck then backed up, nearly hitting Lovett's bumper, before speeding off.

Lovett then began recording after she said Clifton pulled out in front of her again.

“He pulled his e-brake and stopped right in front of us so we couldn’t get by him," she said. "Then he walked over with a baseball bat, walked over to my car, told us to 'Get out. Pull the gun out. Pull the gun out,' and we didn’t have any guns. We didn’t step out of the car or anything. He walked over, busted my mirror out and busted my window out on top of my 9-month-old son.”

On Tuesday, News4Jax went to Clifton's house for comment, but no one answered the door.

Lovett’s son now has scratches near his eye, arms and legs after the glass from the car window shattered on top of him.

"I hope somebody finds him and puts him in jail, where he needs to be," Lovett said.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper told News4Jax Clifton has a warrant out for his arrest.

Once he is found, deputies said, Clifton will be charged with child abuse, aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

But until he is behind bars, Lovett said, she feels like her family's safety is in jeopardy.

Fortunately, Lovett’s son is doing OK, however, he is still seeing the doctor.

Anyone with information about Clifton's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office.

According to Duval County court records, Clifton was convicted of felony battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief in 2015. He was convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery in 2013.

Nassau County court records show he was convicted in 2017 of uttering forged bills.

