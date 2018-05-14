Deputies: Mother, 34, reported missing after she didn't pick up kids

YULEE, Fla. - Nassau County deputies are searching for a missing 34-year-old mother who didn't show up Sunday to pick up her children.

Joleen Rebecca Cummings was last seen leaving her job in Yulee at 5 p.m. Saturday, and her ex-husband reported her missing Sunday after she didn't meet him in Hilliard to pick up their children as planned, deputies said.

She may be traveling in a 2006 beige Ford Explorer with Florida license plate 035KBQ.

Cummings, who is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, has also used the last name of "Jensen" in the past, deputies said. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information that could help authorities find Cummings or who has a means of contacting her is asked to contact Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Detective Herrington at 904-548-4003.

To remain anonymous and report a crime tip, call the First Coast Crime Stoppers at: 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

You can also post tips online at www.fccrimestoppers.com.

