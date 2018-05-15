Missing Nassau County woman's car found

YULEE, Fla. - The SUV belonging to a 34-year-old Joleen Cummings, who was reported missing Sunday, was found Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Home Depot, but there's still no sign of of the woman.

Evidence technicians processed Cumming's 2006 beige Ford SUV, then it was towed away.

Cummings was last seen leaving her job at Tangles Hair Salon in Yulee at 5 p.m. Saturday. Her ex-husband reported her missing Sunday after she didn't meet him in Hilliard to pick up their children for Mother's Day as planned, Nassau County deputies said.

Cummings, who is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, has also used the last name "Jensen" in the past, deputies said. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

On Tuesday, News4Jax learned Cumming's ex-boyfriend, Jason Gee, was arrested on violation of probation of a 2017 drug charge -- nothing connected to her.

Gee has previous arrests in Duval County for aggravated battery and battery. Two people have taken out domestic violence injunctions against him.

Jim Simmons, the owner of Tangles Hair Salon, said Cummings has worked at the salon for nearly six years and that she would never take off without her children.

"We don't really know what's going on yet," Simmons said. "At this moment, we just want her brought home safely. If you're a praying person, please pray for her, for a safe return."

According to the missing persons report, Cummings' ex-husband told deputies that she had taken off before.

Five days before she vanished, deputies said, they were called to her home regarding a domestic violence situation between Cummings and Gee. The missing persons report said Cummings didn't want her ex-boyfriend to stay at her house because there was a warrant out for his arrest, but he ran away before deputies arrived.

A neighbor told News4Jax that she called 911 because she heard screams coming from Cummings' home.

"It raises a lot of flags with what happened," said the neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous. "Her kids need her."

