Woods search for missing Nassau County mother turns up no clues

HILLIARD, Fla. - A tip led to a new search for a missing woman. Nine deputies on horseback searched a wooded area near Pecan Street in Hilliard for a Nassau County mother last seen a week ago, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff said a tip from Crime Stoppers is what prompted the search to 34-year-old Joleen Cummings.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said being on horseback, search crews are able to cover more of the wooded area with a higher vantage point and the horses have the stamina to be out longer than crews on foot.

"It is very thick with brush and we're looking for anything unusual, anything that looks out of place. Any kind of evidence that could maybe help us gather more information to lead us to where she may be." Leeper said.

But the horseback search wrapped up around noon Saturday with no clues in the disappearance of the missing woman.

Leeper said deputies will continue to work around the clock and follow all leads and do everything they can to bring Cummings home to her family.

Cummings was last seen leaving her job at Tangles Hair Salon in Yulee at 5 p.m. May 12. Deputies say her ex-husband reported her missing after she didn't meet him in Hilliard Sunday to pick up their children for Mother's Day as planned.

Jason Gee, described as Cummings' former boyfriend, was arrested last Tuesday on violation of probation of a 2017 drug charge, plus two new charges of possession of a controlled substance. Gee appeared in court Wednesday morning and was ordered held without bond. He'll be back in court next month.

Five days before Cummings vanished, deputies responded to a domestic violence incident involving Gee at her home.

While there are no charges connected to Cummings' disappearance, Sheriff Bill Leeper said Gee has refused to answer any questions about her and demanded a lawyer. Leeper said he is considered a person of interest in the case.

Gee’s father said his son was with him the whole time.

Court records show Gee had previous arrests for aggravated battery and battery in Duval County. Two people have taken out domestic violence injunctions against him.

Cummings, who is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, has also used the last name "Jensen" in the past, deputies said. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information that could help authorities find Cummings or who has a means of contacting her is asked to contact Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Detective Herrington at 904-548-4003.

