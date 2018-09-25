Developer eyes new shopping center on A1A in Yulee

YULEE, Fla. - A commercial development could soon join the growing business corridor along State Road 200 in Nassau County.

The proposed six-building shopping center, known as Tyler Plaza West, would be located on a 5.24-acre property near SR 200 and Meadowfield Bluffs Road in Yulee.

If approved, the project would replace a wooded lot with 47,000 square feet of retail space, according to plans filed Aug. 26 with the St. Johns River Water Management District (SJRWMD).

County documents indicate the project must be permitted by the SJRWMD before it can be approved by the Nassau County Commission.

The developer, Cross Regions Group, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Reactions to the project were mixed among neighbors who spoke with News4Jax. Some embraced bringing more business to the once rural area, saying it's more convenient for running errands.

"We used to have to go to Jacksonville for everything, so there's an upside to everything," said Patty Stephens, who's called Nassau County home for 54 years.

Others voiced concerns about the potential impact the development could have.

"It's helping the values at the homes," said resident B.J. Szwedzinski. "But there's no setbacks, there's no site-planning, they just came in and crunched it out."

The St. Johns River Water Management District has until Oct. 13 to approve the application or seek more information from the developer.

