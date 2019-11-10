NCSO: Driver arrested after Yulee woman falls out of car, dies

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A Yulee woman was arrested and accused of DUI manslaughter after a passenger in the car she was driving fell out of the back seat, hit her head and died on a Nassauville street Saturday night, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Ashley Collum, 23, was driving two passengers as they left a party on Duck Lake Drive around 9:30 p.m. when the unidentified woman in the back seat got angry, a witness in the car told the Sheriff's Office.

As they traveled down the road and turned onto Merlin Drive, the back-seat passenger opened her door and fell out of the vehicle onto the roadway and hit her head, according to the Sheriff's Office. The second passenger in the car told investigators the deceased woman tried to get out of the car while it was moving, according to a case report.

Witnesses driving behind the car told the Sheriff's Office Collum then drove away and left the woman in the road.

Nassau County Fire Rescue was called and pronounced the 25-year-old Yulee woman dead at the scene.

Collum has been charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI involving death and failure to immediately stop and render aid.

