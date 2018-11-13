Expect noise, construction along Fernandina Beach in coming months

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Residents and tourists in Nassau County might notice construction equipment along Fernandina Beach because of a renourishment project that's set to begin Nov. 25.

Dredging of Kings Bay and sand placement at Fernandina Beach and Fort Clinch is scheduled to last until March.

Sand is being placed along Fernandina Beach between New York Avenue and Sadler Road.

The beach will remain open outside of the work areas, but about 1,000 feet of the coastline will be closed during the project. Swimmers and surfers in the dredging areas are advised to use caution.

Residents near the beach should expect to hear noise like backup alarms from heavy equipment during the coming months.

The Amelia Island Tourist Development Council and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection paid $1.6 million to make the sand placement happen.

