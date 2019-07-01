Father & son attacked with baseball bats, robbed

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A father and son told investigators they were attacked with baseball bats and robbed of their fishing poles, according to a report from the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The robbery was reported Sunday afternoon on the Nassau Sound fishing pier, the Sheriff's Office said. Four witnesses were questioned at the scene, but none had any information about a suspect.

The father was said to be 60 years old, while the son was said to be 30 years old. They were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

