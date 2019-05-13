Fernandina Beach leaders move forward with human rights ordinance

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - The Fernandina Beach City Commission on Tuesday unanimously adopted a human rights ordinance in a first reading, moving the proposal forward.

The ordinance would protect workers from discriminatory conduct in workplaces, financial institutions and public accommodations based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, military or veteran status, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

The ordinance would apply to any employer, business or professional association with more than 15 employees and exempts religious organizations.

The ordinance was placed on the agenda by Vice Mayor Len Kreger.

It passed 5-0 during Tuesday's City Commission meeting and will take one more reading to become official.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.