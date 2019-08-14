Nassau County

Fernandina Beach family finds uninvited guest using pool

Be careful getting in the pool!

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A Fernandina Beach family woke up to find an uninvited guest using their pool Wednesday morning. 

A gator decided it wanted to take a dip. 

Florida wildlife officers and a Nassau County deputy got the reptile out safely. The Nassau County Sherriff's Office is reminding pool-goers to check before they leap! 

On a hot day like today, a swim doesn't sound like a bad idea! 

