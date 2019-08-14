Fernandina Beach family finds uninvited guest using pool

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A Fernandina Beach family woke up to find an uninvited guest using their pool Wednesday morning.

A gator decided it wanted to take a dip.

Florida wildlife officers and a Nassau County deputy got the reptile out safely. The Nassau County Sherriff's Office is reminding pool-goers to check before they leap!

On a hot day like today, a swim doesn't sound like a bad idea!

Florida things:



A Fernandina Beach family found a gator in their pool. Florida wildlife officers and a Nassau County deputy got the reptile out safely. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/ENN0M3ei6T — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) August 14, 2019

