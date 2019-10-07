3 arrested in Fernandina Beach drug house bust

Three people were arrested Thursday after the Nassau County Sheriff's Office and the Fernandina Beach Police Department combined to arrest three people at a home in Fernandina Beach.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics detectives from NCSO and FBPD served a search warrant at a home on Stewart Avenue in the Amelia City area of Fernandina Beach after complaints of drug activity.

Chad Anthony Ledford, 38, from Fernandina Beach, was arrested and accused of sale of a controlled substance, theft of a motor vehicle and keeping a place where controlled substance is kept/sold/used declared a public nuisance.

Rachel Lee Jennings, 34, and Michael Allen Couey, 49, both of Fernandina Beach, were also arrested and face multiple charges.

