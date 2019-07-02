Fernandina Beach expected to pass HRO with 'no problem'

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Fernandina Beach made history last month with its first pride parade. The city is likely to reach another milestone with its anticipated adoption of a human rights ordinance.

If the bill passes Tuesday evening, Fernandina would join Jacksonville and Atlantic Beach, among dozens of other cities and counties throughout the state that have passed similar legislation.

In a phone interview, Vice Mayor Len Kreger said he expects the bill to pass "no problem" without any opposition. "The only people who have spoken so far have been supportive of it," Kreger said.

The legislation would make it illegal to deny people housing and employment based on race, religion, gender identity, nationality, military service, disability, sexual orientation, and marital status.

Tuesday’s city commission meeting comes three weeks after hundreds of people flocked to the quaint city for its inaugural Fernandina Beach Pride Parade and Festival, a celebration of love and freedom.

Genece Minshew, president of Fernandina Beach Pride, said the support for and response to the event went well above and beyond the organization’s expectations.

"The support and coordination and effort we had from people was really just overwhelming," she said. "People were lining up to help—more help than we knew what to do with sometimes."

While the parade came together quickly and easily, Minshew said, advocates have been working for more than a year to help craft the ordinance and rally support from city and community leaders.

"The ordinance has been more low-key," she said. "Working with getting different community members involved and getting the commissioners comfortable with the idea of what the ordinance is."

Flags are symbolic and parades and festivals are empowering, Minshew noted, but the ordinance is different—it’s a law with protections against discrimination. In other words, it has teeth.

Like code enforcement, discrimination cases would be handled through a magistrate process. Victims would be given a voice and an opportunity to be heard, instead of being brushed aside.

"It’s not just eyewash," she said. "People will be protected and people will be safer."

