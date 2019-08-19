Fernandina Beach floats idea of water taxi to St. Marys

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A water taxi could be coming to Fernandina Beach.

The proposed service would connect the waterfront seat of Nassau County to nearby St. Marys, Georgia, and help ferry locals and visitors back and forth across state lines.

The city has posted a request for proposals in search of companies that would be interested in operating that service. The deadline for proposals is Sept. 20 and a winner will be selected by November. Service could begin as soon as April.

The city's looking for a company to transport 30 passengers a day and have the capacity to carry 30 bicycles as well. To sweeten the pot, Fernandina Beach and St. Marys have agreed to waive docking fees for the first two years, among other incentives.

The water taxi's schedule would coincide with the Cumberland Ferry's schedule, meaning service would start at 7:30 a.m. in Fernandina with additional trips at 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

By the way, we took an informal survey of residents on News 4 Nassau, our Facebook group dedicated to Nassau County news, and everyone who responded said they would consider using the ferry.

