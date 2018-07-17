Fire destroys local business in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - An overnight fire in Fernandina Beach destroyed a locally owned business next to Tiger Point Marina, said the Fernandina Beach Fire Department.

Heavy flames engulfed the Ocean Outboard Marina boat shop around 11:30 Monday night. Firefighters were alerted to the fire after someone drove by the business and saw the flames.

No one was injured in the fire that destroyed the business, according to the fire department.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

