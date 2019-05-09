Man faces attempted murder charge in Nassau County shooting

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A North Carolina man wanted in connection with a March shooting in Amelia Island has been taken into custody, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Christian Edwards, 21, was arrested last week in St. Pauls, North Carolina, on a warrant charging him with attempted murder and armed robbery and returned to Nassau County on Wednesday.

Edwards is suspected in the March 31 shooting of a 20-year-old man who showed up at Baptist Medical Center Nassau about 3 p.m. that day with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The unnamed victim was later airlifted to UF Health Jacksonville with serious injuries. His condition wasn’t immediately known Thursday morning.

A warrant was issued for Edwards’ arrest after investigators received information about the shooting, which unfolded near a home on Friendly Road off State Road 200 in Fernandina Beach, deputies said.

Deputies said a witness saw two men then heard gunfire near the home where the shooting happened March 31. Shortly after, the same witness recalled seeing two vehicles drive away from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

