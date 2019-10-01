Manatee entangled in bicycle tire spotted in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Charlie Freeman has been living on his boat at the Egans Creek Marina in Fernandina Beach for eight years, but he’s never seen anything like what he saw on Monday night.

When he arrived at his boat after dinner Monday he was greeted by a group of manatees that were feeding on the grass on the end of the dock. While two of the large mammals looked normal, one of the manatees had something wrapped around its midsection. Upon closer inspection, Freeman realized it was an old bike tire.

Freeman, the dockmaster at the marina, told News4Jax Tuesday that Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was aware of the manatee and had received several reports about it for the last three weeks. An FWC spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Freeman thought about jumping in the water and trying to remove the tire, but because of where it is positioned he said it would be difficult.

“Plus I am too old for that,” he said.

According to Freeman, an FWC biologist said the manatee is not in immediate danger because the tire isn’t tight. FWC was still attempting to locate the manatee Tuesday afternoon so it could catch it and remove the tire.

Anyone who sees the manatee should report the sighting online at MyFWC.com or call 888-404-FWCC.

