Massive tiger shrimp caught off Fernandina Beach

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Well, that's an oxymoron.

A massive tiger shrimp was caught off of Fernandina Beach by local shrimpers in their most recent haul, Trout River Fish Co. said.

The shrimp weighed in at 9 ounces and 13.5 inches.

"Biggest we’ve seen lately, and larger than the one we had over a year ago," the fishing store said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) considers tiger shrimp an invasive species.

"They’ve shown up more frequently in the past few years," Trout River Fishing Company said. "Ideas on how they got here? Some say from Aquaculture where they were raised and big storms like hurricanes transported them here."

Tiger shrimp feed on smaller shrimp. You can eat the shrimp, but some say they don't like the taste.



