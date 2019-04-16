Will Fernandina Beach OK development near Egan's Creek?

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - The Fernandina Beach City Commission is expected to vote Tuesday evening on a plan to build a new subdivision on land that was originally set aside for conservation.

The development, known as Amelia Bluff, has been a hot topic in Fernandina Beach in recent months. Many residents oppose the development because they want to preserve what green space remains.

Last month, commissioners tabled a vote on the development in response to hundreds of residents who spoke out against the plan. But they left the door open to some sort of compromise.

“It’s a sad thing,” said Michael Miller, one of the development’s opponents. “I really want to try and preserve the natural beauty of the island.”

Construction began last year, but developers were forced to stop once the city learned the land was slated for conservation. The land backs up to the Egan’s Creek Greenway, a 300-acre protected area and public park filled with nature trails and brimming with wildlife.

Kelly Gibson, the city’s planning director, said the developer moved forward under direction from her predecessor, who thought the land use designation was a mapping error. She said the city is currently reviewing its procedural process for developments.

“The Egan’s Creek Greenway is the crown jewel of the nature piece of the island, and to have 3,700-square foot houses right on the ridge with drainage ramps draining into it, it’s not going to be a healthy situation for the wildlife there,” Miller told News4Jax.

Now it’s up to city commissioners to decide if the future land use will be changed to residential or stay untouched. In February, commissioners were split over the fate of the property, but three of them were in favor of changing the land use to pave the way for development.

“You could go down the little bluff and everything and go through the little wetlands and explore and it was just a really cool place to get out in nature,” said Ashtyn Langston, who grew up nearby. “There’s not a lot of places like that left on this island.”

