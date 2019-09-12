Residents told to 'shelter in place' after SR 200 gas leak

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Residents near State Road 200 and Chester Road in Nassau County have been advised to "shelter in place until further notice" because of a gas leak in the area.

Nassau Emergency Management posted a Tweet just after 9 a.m. Thursday, saying first responders were at the scene of an active gas leak at the intersection.

All lanes of SR 200 at Chester Road were initially blocked in both directions, but on lane eastbound on SR 200 reopened about 9:30 a.m.

Emergency management said a gas line was hit during construction in the area.

Traffic is being detoured, and delays are building. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Check the interactive map below for your best way around the mess.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.