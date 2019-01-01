Gunshots heard, married couple found dead in Bryceville home, deputies say

BRYCEVILLE, Fla. - Deputies with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a married couple was found dead in their Bryceville home.

Investigators were sent Sunday night to a house on U.S. Route 301, where they made the grizzly discovery, the Sheriff's Office said. Randy Horton, who lives nearby, said he heard gunshots.

"It was a few -- four, five right off the bat. Then a couple more," Horton said. "Didn't think anything of it. I thought someone was over there target shooting."

Horton said detectives stopped by his home Sunday night and asked some questions. He said deputies were at the neighboring home throughout the night.

"Then, the next day, the detective came over and informed my wife that there was a tragedy," Horton said.

Neighbors told News4Jax the wife was a nurse in Jacksonville and her husband was a truck driver. They said the couple was expecting their first grandchild, and the two frequently took vacations.

News4Jax is awaiting confirmation from the Nassau County Sheriff's Office on the couple's names. The circumstances surrounding their death were not immediately made clear.

