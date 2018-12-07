Nassau County sheriff: Teen shot, killed playing with handgun

HILLIARD, Fla. - An 18-year-old was shot and killed while playing with a loaded handgun Thursday night in the bedroom of his Hilliard home, according to Nassau County Sheriff' Bill Leeper.

Deputies were called to the house on Oak Hill Road after 8 p.m. and found Joey Rhoden Jr. lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head. A .22-caliber revolver was found under his leg.

Leeper said a witness told deputies that Rhoden was spinning the gun on his finger, putting it to his head and pulling the trigger. He said his death is still under investigation, but it appears to be accidental with no indication of foul play.

Grief counselors were available Friday at West Nassau High School for fellow students who needed to talk.

