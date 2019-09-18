Judge OKs controversial Amelia Bluff development in Nassau County

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - The controversial Amelia Bluff development will continue on as planned.

A judge ruled after a week's worth of hearings from two environmental groups that the development didn't violate any laws, and that it was properly approved by the city.

The Amelia Tree Conservancy and the Sierra Club were the groups that unsuccessfully challenged the city of Fernandina Beach.

The 6.4 acres, which sits across from Fernandina Beach High School, backing up to Egan's Creek Preserve, will be turned into a neighborhood.

The land will consist of 30 parcels for residents.

This land originally was designated as conservation land, but the city argued that designation was a mistake, so it was changed to residential land once a developer showed interest.

The development passed 3-2 in the springtime, and many people in Fernandina Beach were upset.

Protestors not only filled the chambers but flowed into the street with signs.

Construction has already begun.

No word on when the properties will be finished and ready for people to move in.

