Police: Man offers $100B bounty for deaths of black police officers

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla - In an era when police take every threat to take lives very seriously, a man accused of writing rambling emails that threatened black police officers and anybody who lives on military bases drew particular attention.

According to an arrest report, a deputy was called Friday to a Shurbert Road home in Fernandina Beach in reference to a man possibly violating an injunction. While on the way to the home, the deputy was told the man, identified as Richard Guinn, had sent numerous "concerning" emails over the past couple of years to the CEO of Iberia Bank.

According to the arrest report, the emails were mainly ramblings, but some made threats to "security bases" and police officers in Nassau County, Fernandina Beach, Jacksonville and Georgia.

The report also states that in one email, Guinn wrote, “I’d pay 100 billion for the deaths of every black police officer.” One emails also said, “All the bases and people that live on them need to be executed.”

The deputy noted in the report that Guinn was found a relative’s house who had an active injunction against him. The order of protection was active since 2013 and restricted Guinn from being within 500 feet of the residence.

Guinn, 33, of Fernandina Beach was arrested without incident and charged with:

Aggravated stalking

Corruption by threat

Threat against public officials

Written threat to kill

Aggravated stalking

Violating an injunction



Court records so Guinn had been charged with violating the injunction in April and last September for stalking the person who filed the injunction.

Court records also show that Guinn has previous criminal convictions for trafficking cocaine and marijuana, battery and criminal mischief.

Guinn remains in the Nassau County Jail on a $110,000 bond.

