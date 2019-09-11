Booking photo of Skyler Johnson on picture of handgun, provided by Sheriff's Office

HILLIARD, Fla. - A 24-year-old Hilliard man charged with shooting and killing his mother's boyfriend after an argument between the couple has filed a Stand Your Ground petition in Nassau County court.

The petition claims Skyler Cole Johnson, who is charged with second-degree murder, fired at his mother's boyfriend, Richard Crews, as Crews came toward him. The petition alleges Crews assaulted Johnson's mother during the argument, and that Johnson warned Crews to stop.

According to the petition, Crews responded by threatening to kill Johnson and his mother.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper previously said the fight between Johnson's mother and Crews, 38, was sparked by a dispute over household finances. Deputies said Crews and Johnson's mother are not married but have two children in common.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Crews started to leave the home on Rooster Lane in Hilliard and the argument reignited next to a red pickup truck.

Leeper said Johnson heard the arguing from inside his home and went outside, where he saw his mother underneath the truck.

According to the Stand Your Ground petition, Crews at some point advance on Johnson, who fired three shots with a 9 mm handgun.

Johnson then unloaded the weapon (pictured below), placed it on the trunk of a white vehicle that Crews had been trying to leave in and called 911 to report the shooting.

Crews died at UF Health in Jacksonville.

