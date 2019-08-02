Man wounded after shots fired into crowd in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A man was wounded after shots were fired into a small crowd of people Thursday evening in Fernandina Beach, according to a news release from police.

The Fernandina Beach Police Department said at about 7:22 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of South 9th and Elm Streets, where they found a man had been shot. Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an earlier dispute and that one person fired at least four shots from a vehicle.

Police said a 42-year-old man was wounded and flown to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were said to be serious.

According to police, Zachary Verdier, 32, was identified as the shooter by witnesses at the scene. He was located at his home and taken into custody by the Nassau County Sheriff's Office and transported back to Fernandina Beach for questioning.

No charges against Verdier were listed in the news release.

