Marriott hotel coming to Wildlight, new town under construction

WILDLIGHT, Fla. - A new development in Nassau County called Wildlight will feature a modern-style, upscale Marriott-branded hotel with a full range of services and wellness options.

The hotel will feature more than 60,000 square feet and 105 guest rooms along with amenities such as a 24-hour market, business center, fire pit, and pool area.

The hotel is being developed by Impact Properties. Construction is expected to begin by late-2019 with completion planned for 2020.

“We are delighted to bring one of Marriott’s powerful brand names to Wildlight,” said Impact Properties Executive VP Kish Kanji. “Partnering with Marriott on this project will enable us to deliver a truly unique guest experience for visitors and residents of Northeast Florida.

Impact Properties, a Tampa-based full-service investment, operating and development company, will develop, own and manage the hotel at Wildlight.

Impact has been a leading operator of major national franchise brands in the hotel, restaurant, and retail industries for the past 30 years and currently owns 57 locations across the Southeast with an additional 16 locations under development.

About Wildlight

Wildlight is envisioned as a new town inspired by a character, culture, and pattern of living that we call “Florida Lowcountry,” where play is a part of every day and the natural world is a natural part of life. The plan for Wildlight includes a mix of homes, townhomes and rental apartments together with businesses, shops and restaurants, a new elementary school and a system of connecting trails and pathways intended to promote a walkable community and healthy lifestyle.

Phase 1 plan is flexible and currently designed for about 1,000 homes throughout 260 acres, approximately. In addition, the community will have approximately 350 acres of permanently preserved open space. Wildlight offers comfortable and friendly Florida Lowcountry living located 20 miles north of Jacksonville and just east of Interstate-95 on A1A. There is easy access to both Amelia Island and Jacksonville International Airport. Wildlight is being created by Raydient Places + Properties, a taxable subsidiary of Rayonier Inc., a real estate investment trust.

