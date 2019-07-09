Men arrested after tires stolen from Nassau County dealership

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were arrested after $3,000 worth of tires were stolen from a dealership, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said 23 tires were stolen in June from the Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership on State Road 200. The tires were taken from the service rack located on the side of the building.

Surveillance video, the Sheriff's Office said, shows two men drive onto the lot in a pickup truck. One man cut a cable wire that was holding the tires, and both placed the tires into a truck.

Mark Edwin Swanson, 42, and John Paul Gildner, 45, both of Jacksonville, were arrested Monday. They were charged with grand theft and criminal mischief.

