Missing Hilliard man considered endangered, deputies say

HILLIARD, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 43-year-old Hilliard man who is considered endangered.

Marc Allen Hirst was last seen at 5 a.m. Aug. 24 on his way to work from Hilliard. He was reported missing on Aug. 30. His last communication was via Facebook. ]

Hirst, 43, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

According to a missing persons report, Hirst has made threats on social media to harm himself.

Anyone with information that could aid deputies in finding Hirst or who has a means of contacting him is asked to contact Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Detective Herrington at 904-548-4003.

To remain anonymous and report a crime tip, call the First Coast Crime Stoppers 1-866-845-TIPS or post tips online at www.fccrimestoppers.com.

