Mother pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed 2 sons

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A woman charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter in the 2016 crash, in which her two sons died, pleaded guilty Thursday in Nassau County Court.

Tonya Capallia-Eason faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.

She will be sentenced March 29.

Investigators said Capallia-Eason was driving with seven children in a Ford Explorer and had a blood alcohol level almost double the legal limit when she struck a utility pole Oct. 22, 2016, on Lonnie Crews Road.

Nicholai Capallia, 9, and Nehemiah Capallia-Bird, 8, were killed in the crash.

According to her arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol, Capallia-Eason lied to investigators the night of the crash, saying that she "was a passenger in the vehicle when the driver began to lose control" and she "attempted to assist the driver when the vehicle struck a pole and rolled over multiple times."

Troopers said Capallia-Eason was found trapped upside down in the driver's seat of the SUV, and they confirmed that she was the driver.

Also released in the arrest report were the toxicology results, which show that Capallia-Eason’s blood-alcohol level was 0.148 -- well above the legal limit.

Capallia-Eason remains in the Nassau County Jail.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.