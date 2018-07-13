Nassau County deputies looking for missing Bryceville woman

BRYCEVILLE, Fla. - The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman missing from Bryceville.

Jennifer Lynn Perry, 38, was last seen about 7:30 P.M. Saturday in Bryceville, according to the Sheriff's Office. She was reported missing Wednesday.

She is 5'10" and weighs 190 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Perry's brother, Justin tells News4Jax his sister's pickup truck was found Thursday night in Baldwin.

A police report from the Baker County Sheriff's Office confirms a Jacksonville man named Delbert Lamar Goodman, 33, was arrested Thursday while driving Perry's truck.

He was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license. His connection to Perry is still unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact Detective Brewer with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office at 904-548-4034.

