Nassau County firefighter charged with manslaughter in wife's death

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a 47-year-old Navy veteran and retired Nassau County Fire-Rescue lieutenant whose wife died earlier this year in a motorcycle crash.

Curtis Bollinger is wanted on a charge of DUI manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Shannon Bollinger, who was killed when the two were in a motorcycle crash.

She was riding on the back of her husband’s bike at 1 a.m. April 15 on State Road 200 in Callahan when Curtis Bollinger drove into the median and his Harley Davidson overturned. Both were thrown from the bike. Shannon Bollinger landed in the roadway and was hit by another car.

The Florida Highway Patrol report says Bollinger's blood alcohol level was 0.2 percent. Anything over 0.08 percent is considered illegal.

Bollinger retired from the Nassau County Fire Department two days after the warrant of his arrest was issued and the Nassau County Sheriff's Office hasn't been able to locate him.

Bollinger's friends said the April crash was not his first. He almost died in December 2016 after a crash on U.S. 17 at Pages Dairy Road. Friends also said he is involved in a motorcycle gang.

"I knew he was involved in a gang," said Patrick Gouin, who has known Bollinger for more than 25 years. "It was just kind of like a separate part of his life that him and I didn’t share."

Bollinger has seven children, five of them with Shannon Bollinger.

"I was just heartbroken," Gouin said. "His wife. She’s just a beautiful person inside and out. A great mother. A really sweet girl. It’s just tragic."

News4Jax was told Shannon Bollinger’s five children are staying with their grandparents.

We went to Curtis Bollinger's last known address -- an RV park -- where neighbors said he moved out shortly after the crash.

