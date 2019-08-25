Nassau County lane closures could delay your drive

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Construction work on several roadways in Nassau County could cause some drivers headaches over the next several days.

These areas will be closed Aug. 24 through Aug. 30:

I-95: Daytime lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday southbound near the Nassau County line and Georgia state line for Gateway sign and guardrail construction.

I-95: from Florida state line to Georgia Exit 22 ( Horsestamp Church Road): Daytime lane closures for Georgia Department of Transportation resurfacing project

Church Road): Daytime lane closures for Georgia Department of Transportation resurfacing project Chester Road at David Hallman Parkway: Nighttime lane closures Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadwork

Parkway: Nighttime lane closures Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadwork Chester Road from State Road A1A to David Hallman Parkway: Nighttime lane closures Saturday and Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadwork

to David Parkway: Nighttime lane closures Saturday and Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadwork State Road A1A from Arrigo Boulevard to Mt. Zion Loop: Daytime lane closures Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for roadwork.

from Boulevard to Mt. Zion Loop: Daytime lane closures Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for roadwork. State Road A1A at Chester Road: Nighttime lane closures Saturday and Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadwork

at Chester Road: Nighttime lane closures Saturday and Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadwork State Road A1A from David Hallman Parkway to Eric Oliver Way: Nighttime lane closures Saturday and Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work.

from David Parkway to Eric Oliver Way: Nighttime lane closures Saturday and Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work. State Road A1A from Gene Lasserre Boulevard to Peeples Road: Daytime lane closures Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for roadwork

from Gene Boulevard to Road: Daytime lane closures Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for roadwork State Road A1A at Lofton Creek Boat Ramp: Daytime lane closures Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for road work

at Creek Boat Ramp: Daytime lane closures Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for road work State Road A1A from St. Peter Boulevard to Meadowfield Bluffs Road: Daytime lane closures Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for roadwork

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.